Rangers' John King: Heading to Triple-A
King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
King has been a piece of Texas' bullpen all season but will now make his way to the minors. He has a 4.60 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season.
