King allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three over 3.2 relief innings in Friday' 9-4 win over the Royals.

King worked three perfect innings and retired 11 straight before tiring in what was a season-high number of pitches and innings. The Rangers are stretching out the left-hander as a potential starter, and he should get the opportunities to increase the pitch count when working in tandem with starter Dane Dunning. The Rangers want to limit Dunning, who has thrown just 34 innings since 2018, so it's an ideal situation to build up King.