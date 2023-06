King was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

King will head to Round Rock after being called up May 11, posting a 6.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 16.1 innings in 13 appearances with Texas. With the Rangers acquiring Aroldis Chapman via trade from the Royals, King was the odd man out in the major-league bullpen and will look to earn another call-up later this season.