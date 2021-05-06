King (3-1) allowed two hits and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

With Hyeon-Jong Yang making his first MLB start and not completely stretched out, the Rangers knew there would be a need for one of their relievers to tote a multi-inning load. King was that man Wednesday, coming in during the fourth inning to get out of a bases-loaded jam. He then authored two more frames for his third multi-inning outing in his last four appearances. He's been one of Texas' best relievers, posting a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings -- not bad for a guy that never pitched above High-A prior to 2020. The left-hander credits a move to the third base side of the rubber and a new meditation process for his early-season success, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.