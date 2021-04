King (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the extra-inning win Sunday versus the Orioles.

King worked the 10th inning and earned the win when Nate Lowe hit a walkoff single to give the Rangers a 1-0 victory. Through seven innings, King has been a bit generous with baserunners -- he's allowed 10 hits and a walk, but only one earned run. He has a hold and a blown save, as well.