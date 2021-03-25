King is projected to make the Rangers' bullpen, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

King, who made his MLB debut in 2020 despite never pitching above High-A, has allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 7.1 Cactus League innings. The Rangers are hurting in the bullpen and dealing with injuries to Jose Leclerc (elbow) and Jonathan Hernandez (elbow). The relievers still standing do not have defined roles at this time, but King should land in a middle-relief role with capability of throwing more than three outs.