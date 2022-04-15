King (1-0) allowed one walk over 1.1 relief innings to pick up the win over the Angels on Thursday.

Starter Dane Dunning was pulled after eight outs and 86 pitches. The Rangers were coasting at the time with an 8-2 lead, but Dunning's inefficiency created a chance for King's first win of 2022. King, who worked as a multi-inning reliever in 2021, vultured seven wins out of the bullpen last season, when Texas starters often needed relief. The starting staff is off to a similar start this season (6.85 ERA, four innings per start), so guys like King could be needed often in middle innings. Mix in a potent offense (fourth in runs scored) and the recipe is there for more relief wins.