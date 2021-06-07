King (5-4) was tagged with the loss in relief Sunday against the Rays after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk across one-third of an inning.

King entered the game in the top of the eighth inning but struggled badly, as he only retired one batter and gave up three of the seven runs the Rangers allowed. This outing ended a streak of four straight scoreless appearances and ballooned his ERA to 2.40, though that's still a solid figure for a pitcher that has hurled 30 innings across 21 appearances.