King (5-5) was tagged with the loss in relief Saturday against Minnesota. He gave up one run on two walks and a strikeout across three innings.

King was unable to hold up the 2-2 tie and gave up the deciding run in the top of the seventh after Max Kepler scored on a wild pitch. The left-hander has given up runs in three of his last four outings but still owns a decent 3.18 ERA across 11.1 innings this month (six appearances).