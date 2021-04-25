King (2-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the White Sox after giving up a run on three hits and a walk across 2.2 innings. He fanned one.

King was just one out away from sending the game to extra innings, but he allowed a game-winning double to Nick Madrigal that scored Luis Robert. The left-hander ended a streak of five scoreless appearances while pitching his longest outing of the season, but he continues to be one of the Rangers' most dependable arms out of the bullpen and owns a 1.69 ERA across 10.2 innings in eight appearances.