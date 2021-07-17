King (shoulder) may begin a throwing program this weekend.

King was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 7, but manager Chris Woodward said the pitcher will "maybe pick up a ball" by Saturday or Sunday. At the time of the IL-placement, the Rangers were hoping he'd return shortly after the All-Star break, but it looks unlikely King will be ready for the first post-break turn of the rotation. "All reports are that he feels good, his arm feels good," Woodward said. "But we won't know until he actually picks up a baseball and throws it." The left-hander has been working as a tandem starter along with Dane Dunning, but the goal is to build up his pitch count to the point where he could become a traditional starter.