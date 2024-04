Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cueto posted a 6.02 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 52.1 innings with the Marlins last year, but the 38-year-old righty wasn't quite ready to retire in the offseason. He'll now make another push to get back into the majors, but even with the Rangers dealing with a plethora of injuries in their rotation, it's unlikely Cueto spends much time with the big-league team this season.