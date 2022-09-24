Gray allowed a single unearned run in five innings Friday against the Guardians, striking out just one batter but allowing just one hit, one walk and one hit by pitch. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray did a good job keeping the bases clean Friday, with the Guardians' only run under his watch coming on a throwing error during a stolen base attempt. The Guardians would score five runs off Taylor Hearn immediately after Gray left the game, however, denying the veteran righty the chance to secure a win. Gray tentatively lines up to face the Mariners in Seattle and the Yankees at home to close the year.