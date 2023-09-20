Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk over 2.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Gray found himself in an early 3-0 hole after surrendering a first-inning homer to Adam Duvall before Bobby Dalbec tacked on a fourth run with a solo blast in the second. While the Rangers' would rally to win thanks to a 15-run outburst, it was another disappointing outing for Gray, who's failed to make it through four innings in each of his last three starts, allowing eight runs in that span (8.2 innings). Overall, the 31-year-old Gray is 8-8 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 135:54 K:BB through 28 starts (151.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week against the Angels.