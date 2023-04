Gray (elbow) said he was essentially pain free and is expected to throw his in-between starts bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I really think I dodged a bullet," Gray said. "I came out of it less sore than I thought I'd be."

Gray intended to play catch Sunday and again Monday before Wednesday's bullpen. If all goes well, the right-hander is planned to start Friday against Oakland, which ranks 26th in OPS (.683).