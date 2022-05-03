Gray (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Tuesday at Philadelphia, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old landed on the shelf with a low-grade MCL sprain after his last start April 19, and he'll retake the mound for the Rangers exactly two weeks later. Gray has made only two starts this season, as he also suffered a finger injury Opening Day which required a short stint on the injured list. The right-hander threw 77 pitches over five innings his last time out and figures to face some minor workload restrictions Tuesday given his limited workload so far this season.