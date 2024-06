Gray (groin) threw 40-to-50 pitches during a bullpen session Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reported Tuesday.

Gray will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, and if all goes well, manager Bruce Bochy said the right-hander could be an option to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday versus the Giants, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Once Gray is reinstated, Jose Urena will likely be pushed out of the rotation.