Gray will start Wednesday against the Dodgers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers had held off on officially naming Gray their starter for Wednesday's game since he pitched 2.1 innings in relief in Saturday's loss to the Giants. He's evidently bounced back fine from that appearance and will pitch on short rest versus the Dodgers. It will be Gray's first start since he had to exit an outing more than three weeks ago with a right groin strain.