Gray yielded five runs on five hits and three walks over six frames in Friday's win against Oakland. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

All five runs charged to Gray came during a nightmare third inning; it was capped off by Sean Murphy and Chad Pinder launching back-to-back solo home runs. The 30-year-old righty had gone four straight starts without allowing a homer since he coughed up a pair against Seattle on April 19. He's now sporting a disappointing 5.56 ERA with a 32:13 K:BB through 34 innings. Gray is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.