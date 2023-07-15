Gray allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's win over Cleveland. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

All the damage against Gray came in the third frame when he served up a pair of two-run homers. He's yielded 19 runs over his last five starts, driving his ERA from 2.32 to 3.45 in the process. Since his 12-strikeout, zero-walk performance June 7, Gray has posted a lackluster 16:13 K:BB over his last five starts. His next outing is lined up to be at home against the Rays next week.