Texas manager Chris Woodward said a best-case scenario would be that Gray (left side discomfort) misses just one start, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray was removed from Monday's start after 48 pitches with what the right-hander initially described as cramping in his left side. Gray is expected to undergo a scan, and the Rangers should have an update after a review of the results. If the 30-year-old misses one or multiple starts, the Rangers don't have many good options to fill in. Taylor Hearn, who has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, as well as the majors and the minors, could be used as a stop gap.