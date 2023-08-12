Gray (8-5) allowed two hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

Gray turned in an excellent start, which was his third scoreless outing of seven or more innings this season. Both hits he allowed were singles, while the seven strikeouts were his most in a start since he fanned 12 Cardinals on June 7. Gray is now at a 3.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 102:39 K:BB through 120.2 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Angels next week.