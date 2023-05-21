Gray (4-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 11-5 victory over the Rockies. He struck out six.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient in a matchup with his former club, needing 93 pitches (63 strikes) to barely qualify for the win, but the Rangers handed Gray an 8-0 lead after two innings and the outcome was never really in doubt. The 31-year-old has won three straight starts, giving up just two runs in 20 innings over that stretch with a 19:4 K:BB, and he'll try to stay locked in when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come in Baltimore next weekend.