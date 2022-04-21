Gray is dealing with a low-grade MCL sprain in his left knee and will require a trip to the injured list, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Gray returned from the injured list for Tuesday's start against the Mariners after missing time with a finger issue. Although Gray will require an IL stint due to his knee injury, general manager Chris Young said that the injury isn't expected to force the right-hander to miss much time. Glenn Otto will now start Friday's series opener against Oakland, while Spencer Howard (finger) will be pushed back to Sunday. However, the Rangers are optimistic that Gray will be able to return after missing just one turn through the rotation.