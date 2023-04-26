Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

Gray allowed a pair of runs in the second inning and another in the fifth but managed to escape further damage, logging his second quality start through five outings this season. The veteran right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB. While he's posted decent ratios, Gray's K-rate is down to 18.3% from 25.7% last season while posting a career-worst 13.4% walk rate.