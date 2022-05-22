Gray (1-2) took the loss during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Gray pitched well against a strong Houston lineup but let in runs in the first and fifth innings, with the two-run deficit proving too steep to overcome. The quality start marked the 30-year-old's longest outing so far this season, and first quality start in six turns, though he's now recorded four strikeouts or fewer in every start but one. Gray is scheduled to pitch again at Oakland next weekend.