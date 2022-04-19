Gray (finger) is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Texas plans to officially activate Gray from the 10-day injured list later Tuesday as he makes his return from a minimum-length stay on the shelf. After taking the hill for the Rangers' season opener against the Blue Jays on April 8, Gray developed a blister on his right middle finger that prompted the team to shut him down as a matter of precaution. Gray has seemingly been able to throw without any discomfort since being deactivated, so he's not expected to face any major workload restrictions in his return to action Tuesday. The outing against Seattle is expected to mark the first of two starts this week for Gray, who is likely to take the hill again Sunday in Oakland.