Gray (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Angels.

Gray gave up three runs in the first inning, including two runs from a Brandon Marsh single. He then coughed up another run on Andrew Velazquez's RBI single in the fourth. Gray has now given up at least three runs in four of his first five starts and has yet to complete six innings in any outing. He'll carry a 5.73 ERA into his projected start in Houston this weekend.