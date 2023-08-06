Gray (7-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-8 victory over the Marlins, surrendering five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

A Marcus Semien error in the fourth inning helped mitigate the damage to Gray's ERA, but it was still another shaky performance from the right-hander -- he's failed to complete six innings in three straight starts, and he's been tagged for four runs or more in five of his last six. Despite the summer swoon, he'll take a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 95:39 K:BB through 113.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come next weekend in San Francisco.