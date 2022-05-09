Gray left his start Monday against the Yankees with a team trainer, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Gray exited with one out in the fifth inning, though that arguably doesn't count as an early exit, as he'd thrown just three innings in his return from a knee injury in his previous start. He'd pitched well up to that point, striking out four while walking three and allowing just two hits in 4.1 scoreless innings. The extent to which his removal was injury-related should become clear after the game.