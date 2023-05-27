Gray (5-1) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over Baltimore.

After allowing a solo homer to Adley Rutschman in the first inning, Gray was nearly untouchable. Gray cruised through seven frames while the Rangers dominated the 12-2 victory. He's been lights-out over his last four starts, yielding just three runs with a 27:5 K:BB over 27 frames while earning a win in each outing. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 2.81 and has won five consecutive decisions since losing his season debut. Gray is currently projected for a matchup in Detroit next week.