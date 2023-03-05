site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jon Gray: Feels normal
Gray (back) said he "feels normal" after receiving treatment Saturday.
Gray was scratched an hour before he was scheduled to start Friday's game after feeling back tightness. The right-hander expects to throw a bullpen session Sunday and could return to game action as soon as Wednesday.
