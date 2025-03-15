Gray was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist after getting hit by a comebacker during Friday's Cactus League game versus Colorado, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray took a 106.4-mph line drive off his wrist in the fourth inning of Friday's contest and was promptly removed from the game. Manager Bruce Bochy didn't provide an estimate for when the 33-year-old righty might return, but the injury will certainly delay his 2025 debut by a significant amount of time. With both Gray and Cody Bradford (elbow), set to miss Opening Day, there's a good chance that Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter will both be part of Texas' initial rotation.