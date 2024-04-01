Gray tossed 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray made his return to the mound after missing his final outing of the spring with a stiff neck, struggling to find any groove against Chicago. The right-hander gave up a three-run homer to Christopher Morel in the first inning, failing to get off to a good start. He later allowed three straight batters to reach base in the fourth inning, giving up two more runs and ultimately exiting the game with two outs in the frame. Gray will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively set to be Saturday at home versus the Astros.