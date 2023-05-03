Gray did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings in a 6-4 win over Arizona. He struck out two.

All four runs Gray allowed came in the first three innings. He settled down to retire 10 of the last 11 batters he faced and rescue what could have been a disastrous start. The 31-year-old struck out just two batters, continuing a concerning trend. Gray, who has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in his career, has 19 strikeouts in 30.2 innings in 2023.