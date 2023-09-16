Gray (8-8) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Gray earned the loss, and while it was not his best effort a tip of the hat can also be extended to Andrew Heaney, who allowed six runs over the subsequent two innings and the Rangers offense, which was stymied until the ninth with the game already out of hand. Gray has allowed at least three earned runs in his last five starts and seven of his last nine for an ERA of 5.72 over that stretch. With the Rangers in a dog fight to win the AL West, Gray will look to right the ship in his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place mid-week at home against Boston.