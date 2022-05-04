Gray allowed three runs on five hits and one walk over three innings during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Phillies, He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Gray surrendered three runs on three hits during the opening frame but followed with two straight scoreless innings. The right-hander was limited to 60 pitches in his first start back from the injured list and figures keep building up his workload in subsequent outings. He has a 7.50 ERA through three starts and lines up to next take the mound Sunday versus the surging Yankees.