Gray left Saturday's start against the Astros after being struck by a comebacker, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He allowed one run in two innings of work with two strikeouts before exiting.

Gray was hit by a Yainer Diaz line drive and immediately exited the contest. Cole Ragans took over for the right-hander. It's likely Gray will undergo imaging before the Rangers announce the specifics on why he exited the contest.