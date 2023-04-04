Gray (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Gray was on the wrong side of a one-hitter and fell to 0-1 right out of the gate with a tough-luck loss. He rolled through three scoreless innings before coughing up solo shots to Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively. Gray forced 13 swinging strikes, including six with the slider. He's lined up for a road start against the Cubs this weekend.