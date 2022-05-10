Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Tuesday that he expects Gray (knee) to make his next start, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Gray exited early in his start Monday against the Yankees after 4.1 innings due to left knee soreness, the second time he's dealt with a knee issue this season. It doesn't look as though he'll have to miss any turns in the rotation, though he may wear a knee brace for his next few outings just to be safe. Gray tentatively lines up to make his next start Sunday at home versus the Red Sox.