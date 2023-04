Gray (elbow) is listed as the Rangers' probable starter for Friday's game against the Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Unless his bruised right elbow/forearm presented unexpected discomfort during the bullpen session he threw Wednesday, Gray should be on tap for a normal workload Friday after his previous start last Saturday in Houston was cut short when he was hit by a comebacker. Through his first three starts of 2023, Gray has gone 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 14 frames.