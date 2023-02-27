Gray allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Guardians.

Gray was pleased with the results but told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News that he felt "out of whack" on the mound, which can be normal for starters in their first spring appearances. The right-hander served as Texas' ace in 2022, but the addition of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney pushes him further down the rotation. Like all pitchers, health is imperative for the 31-year-old Gray, who's thrown more than 150 innings twice, and never more than 200, during his career. He had a 3.96 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 127.1 innings last season.