Gray allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the White Sox.

Gray made his Cactus League debut after throwing two innings in an intrasquad game earlier in the week. He breezed through the first two innings, retiring all six batters faced, before pitching into a jam in the third. The right-hander managed to extricate himself from the one-out, bases-loaded situation. Gray told Matthew Postins of SI.com that he ran into trouble with the pitch clock which contributed to the jam. He also noted the forearm issues that forced him to the injured list late last season are in the past. Gray engaged in an offseason workout program designed to strengthen his arm.