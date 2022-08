Gray (oblique) is throwing Friday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Sept. 1, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session with be the right-hander's first time on the mound since suffering the oblique strain during his last start Aug. 1. Gray is expected to rejoin the Rangers by the end of the campaign, though he's likely to have a modified workload given the limited build-up time.