Gray (forearm) told reporters Saturday that he does not expected to miss his next turn in the rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray was hit in the right forearm on a line drive off the bat from Yainer Diaz and had to be removed in the third inning against the Astros. Examination revealed just a bruise for the 31-year-old right-hander, and while the situation could change depending on swelling and how Gray feels in the coming days, it does appear he's avoided an injury that would require a trip to the injured list.