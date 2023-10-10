Gray (forearm) is on track to rejoin the rotation if the Rangers advance to the ALCS, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gray landed on the 15-day injured list just before the end of the regular season due to tightness in his lower right forearm, but he has apparently been trending well with his side work. Max Scherzer (shoulder) could also potentially become an option for Texas in the best-of-seven ALCS, rounding out a four-starter mix that already includes Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning would operate in bulk relief.