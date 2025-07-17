Manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Gray (forearm) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Saturday is expected to be Gray's final outing in the minors before his return from the injured list next week. The 33-year-old has made two appearances since starting up his rehab assignment, giving up two earned runs while striking out three batters over five frames. Because he has yet to last longer than three innings in a start, he'll likely operate under a pitch count during his first few starts back with the Rangers. Otherwise, the team could use him as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.