Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander suffered the injury during Monday's start against the Orioles and is now poised to miss the rest of August. Depending on his recovery, Gray may not get back stretched back out to a full workload if he's even able to return before the end of the regular season.