Gray (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Cubs.

The 31-year-old old righty danced around trouble a few times and the only damage against him was Edwin Rios' two-run shot in the fourth inning. Gray has allowed four runs with an 11:5 K:BB through 12 innings this season. He forced 10 swinging strikes Sunday, including four with his fastball that topped out at 96.2 mph. Gray is projected to start in Houston next weekend.