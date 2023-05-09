Gray (2-1) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings against Seattle. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Gray had his best start of the year on Monday, setting new season-highs in strikeouts and innings pitched. This appearance was also the first time that the right-hander did not issue a free pass. The former Rockie is off to a solid start overall, posting a 3.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. If the 31-year-old keeps pitching at this level, this will be one of the best seasons of his career.